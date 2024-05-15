On May 15, 2024, Paul Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 227,844 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has altered the insider's holdings in the company substantially over the past year, with a total of 227,844 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) is a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine. The company focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $25.14, valuing the sale at approximately $5,729,288.16. Following this transaction, the market cap of Myriad Genetics Inc stands at $2.23 billion.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases but five insider sales over the past year at Myriad Genetics Inc. This pattern of transactions provides insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock.

Regarding the company's valuation, Myriad Genetics Inc currently has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, adjusted performance factors, and future business projections.

This sale by the insider might raise questions among investors, considering the company's stable valuation metrics and the recent trading price close to its GF Value. Investors often monitor such insider behaviors to gauge potential shifts in company fundamentals or executive confidence in the firm's future prospects.

For more detailed analysis and updates on insider transactions and company valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, stay tuned to further updates from Myriad Genetics Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.