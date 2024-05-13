On May 13, 2024, Director Kelly Kennedy of Vital Farms Inc (VITL, Financial) executed a significant stock transaction, selling 10,971 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 15, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,971 shares and made no purchases.

Vital Farms Inc specializes in the production and distribution of ethically produced, pasture-raised eggs and dairy products. The company is known for its commitment to humane animal treatment and sustainable farming practices.

On the date of the sale, shares of Vital Farms Inc were priced at $35.35, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.55 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 43.54, which is above the industry median of 18.93.

According to the GF Value assessment, Vital Farms Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58. The GF Value of $22.41 suggests a potential overestimation in the stock's current trading price.

The insider transaction history for Vital Farms Inc shows a pattern of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a possible trend among insiders.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Vital Farms Inc may find these insights crucial for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

