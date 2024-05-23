Unveiling Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Fair Valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On a day marked by a significant drop in its stock price, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH, Financial) saw a decline of 7.01%, continuing a three-month downward trend of -3.37%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.17, investors might wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This analysis delves into the intrinsic value of Prestige Consumer Healthcare, aiming to determine whether the current market price reflects its true worth.

Company Overview

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, a leading player in the over-the-counter healthcare market, boasts a diverse portfolio of top brands such as Clear Eyes, Dramamine, Monistat, and Summer's Eve. Predominantly operating in North America, which accounts for about 85% of its revenue, the company also has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Asia. Currently, with a market cap of $3.30 billion and a stock price of $66.46, understanding its valuation relative to the GF Value of $61.88 is crucial for potential investors.

1790985429303062528.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure designed to predict a stock's intrinsic value, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. For Prestige Consumer Healthcare, the GF Value suggests a fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. This valuation indicates that the stock, currently priced at $66.46, aligns closely with our calculated GF Value, suggesting that it is fairly priced.

Given this valuation, the long-term return of Prestige Consumer Healthcare's stock is likely to mirror the rate of its business growth, assuming market conditions remain stable.

1790985408742584320.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Prestige Consumer Healthcare, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, ranks lower than most of its peers in the Drug Manufacturers industry. This positioning suggests a higher financial risk compared to its competitors. The overall financial strength of the company is rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, reflecting a fair but not robust financial position.

1790985449246978048.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 30.81%, ranking it higher than 95.38% of its industry peers. However, its 3-year average revenue and EBITDA growth rates are below industry medians, which could be a concern for growth-focused investors.

The comparison between the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals that Prestige Consumer Healthcare is generating sufficient returns on its investments, outpacing its cost of capital, which is a positive indicator of financial health.

1790985468523999232.png

Conclusion

In summary, Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH, Financial) appears fairly valued based on its current GF Value, with a stable financial condition and satisfactory profitability. However, potential investors should be cautious about its below-average growth rates. For a deeper understanding of Prestige Consumer Healthcare's financial health and stock performance, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.