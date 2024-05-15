Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Significant reduction in cash burn from $15 million in the previous year to $2.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating effective cost management and progress towards profitability.

Successful capital raising efforts with an additional $4 million raised in April, demonstrating continued investor support during the turnaround phase.

Implementation of strategic price increases and operational cost reductions across the company, contributing to a leaner operational model.

Introduction of new profitable CMO business and a new distribution agreement for cigarillo products, expected to increase CMO volumes by up to 20% and enhance gross margins.

Strong focus on the VLN (Very Low Nicotine) brand, with plans to retool branding and expand distribution, aiming to establish a new harm reduction category in the tobacco industry.

Negative Points

Continued cash consumption expected throughout the year, despite reduced burn rate, indicating ongoing financial pressures.

Slight decline in revenue quarter over quarter due to product mix adjustments and discontinuation of unprofitable lines.

Gross margin challenges persist with a loss reported in Q1 2024, influenced by inventory write-offs and excise tax assessments.

Dependency on the success of the VLN brand and new CMO contracts to achieve future profitability, which adds a level of uncertainty.

Ongoing legal battles, such as the lawsuit against Dorchester Insurance Company, which could potentially impact financial resources and focus.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the financial performance for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year?

A: (Dan Otto - CFO) Net sales were $6.5 million, a slight decline from $7.4 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to lower volume. Gross profit was a loss of $1.1 million, including one-time charges. Operating expenses significantly decreased to $3.3 million from $10.4 million in the prior period, reflecting our cost reduction initiatives.

Q: What are the key strategies 22nd Century Group is implementing to achieve profitability?

A: (Larry Firestone - CEO) We are focusing on reducing our cash burn, which decreased to $2.5 million from a previous rate of $15 million per quarter. We've raised capital to support our operations, increased prices on unprofitable product lines, significantly cut operating expenses, and are working towards breakeven by Q1 2025.

Q: How is the company managing its balance sheet and financial health?

A: (Dan Otto - CFO) We've implemented cash preservation initiatives and reduced liabilities by $8 million through equity transactions. We aim to improve our working capital and current ratio, and we've secured funding to support operations until we become cash positive.

Q: What progress has been made in the company's product offerings and market expansion?

A: (Larry Firestone - CEO) We've discontinued unprofitable lines and introduced new products with better margins. We announced a new CMO customer expected to boost volumes by 20% and a distribution agreement for cigarillo products in over 1,700 stores across 26 states.

Q: Can you elaborate on the initiatives around the VLN brand and its market positioning?

A: (Larry Firestone - CEO) We are rebranding VLN to enhance visibility and market penetration. The brand focuses on reduced nicotine content, similar to decaffeinated coffee. We're also expanding the VLN product line to offer smokers more choices for reducing nicotine intake.

Q: What are the company's expectations for government involvement in promoting harm reduction products?

A: (Larry Firestone - CEO) While supportive government policies could benefit us, our strategy does not rely on government action. We are focusing on increasing consumer awareness and adoption of our harm reduction products independently.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.