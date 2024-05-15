Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Overwatch product saw a significant growth of 114% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Published peer-reviewed data demonstrated Overwatch's effectiveness in improving malignancy risk assessment, potentially reducing unnecessary surgeries.

Strong sales efficiency with volume per full-time representative increasing by 22% compared to the first quarter of last year.

Gross margin remained strong at 56%, showing financial stability despite the launch of new products.

Pursuing alternative sources of funding, including research grants, to support product development and reduce financial strain.

Negative Points

Overall revenue for the first quarter of 2024 slightly declined from the previous year, from $2.3 million to $2.2 million.

Despite growth in Overwatch, total test volume for OVA1 Plus declined due to the elimination of unprofitable territories.

The company is still assessing the impact of new FDA regulations on lab-developed tests, which could affect future product launches.

EndoCheck, while promising, requires careful market development to meet clinician and patient needs without fully funded programs.

Cash and restricted cash levels are relatively low at $3.7 million, necessitating careful financial management and potential reliance on funding sources like equity lines of credit.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of Overwatch's longitudinal monitoring feature on single monitoring offerings?

A: Nicole Sandford, CEO - Overwatch's longitudinal monitoring is an extension rather than a cannibalization of single-use tests. It encourages repeated testing over time, enhancing its utility without replacing the initial test.

Q: What factors are driving the growth observed in March, and how is the momentum in April?

A: Nicole Sandford, CEO - The growth is attributed to the commercial refresh, including improved messaging and team enhancements. The changes made last year are now yielding positive results, with March and April showing strong test volumes.

Q: Are there any updates or necessary modifications to your facilities in response to the LDT proposal?

A: Sandra Milligan, President - Current facilities are CLIA certified, and no modifications are needed. The responsibilities will mainly involve labeling and documentation.

Q: Can you provide insights into the growth contributions from new accounts versus existing accounts for Overwatch?

A: Nicole Sandford, CEO - It's too early to provide detailed insights into new versus existing accounts for the recently launched longitudinal monitoring feature of Overwatch.

Q: What is the expected frequency of repeat testing for Overwatch's longitudinal monitoring, and are there limitations from insurance on testing frequency?

A: Nicole Sandford, CEO - The frequency of repeat testing is determined by physicians, often aligned with ultrasound intervals, typically between three to six months. There are no current insurance limitations on the frequency of testing.

Q: How will the recent publications and studies be used in marketing Overwatch?

A: Nicole Sandford, CEO - The studies are being used to train the sales team and inform existing providers about the new features. The company plans to use these publications to host virtual roundtables and engage key opinion leaders.

