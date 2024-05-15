Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue for Q1 2024 increased by 14% year-over-year, reaching $5 million due to key deals and expanded sales force.

Gross profit margin improved to 83% in Q1 2024 from 82% in Q1 2023, reflecting efficient cost management.

Operating expenses decreased by 18% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost-cutting measures.

Successful expansion into new markets and key accounts, including a notable four-year subscription deal with Dignity Health.

Launch of ProFound Cloud on Google Cloud Platform, enhancing access to icad Inc's AI solutions and supporting a shift towards a recurring revenue model.

Negative Points

GAAP net loss for Q1 2024 was $1.2 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

A significant reduction in the U.S. sales force from 12 to 6 reps in Q3 2022 potentially impacted revenue growth.

Dependence on a few large deals, such as those with Dignity Health and Riley Radiology, which suggests potential revenue volatility.

Challenges with new FDA cybersecurity requirements slowing down the approval process for new versions of AI algorithms.

The transition to a recurring revenue model may lead to short-term lower GAAP revenue and negative cash flow impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the key growth initiatives, particularly the expansion of the sales team in the US?

A: Dana Brown, CEO of ICAD Inc, explained that the sales team is currently stable, and while there might be some role adjustments to optimize performance, the team size is sufficient for the year. The focus is on gaining traction in new business and expanding existing accounts.

Q: What progress has been made with the targeted lead generation efforts and revamped commercial model?

A: Dana Brown detailed that the company has implemented structured lead generation processes, leveraging platforms like LinkedIn and optimizing trade show participation. The sales team is now more organized, focusing on generating qualified leads and progressing deals. Additionally, the commercial model in the U.S. has been revamped, including new pricing models and a focus on internal marketing within large accounts.

Q: How did the first quarter financials perform compared to expectations, and were there any significant contributors to this performance?

A: Eric Lonnqvist, CFO of ICAD Inc, highlighted that the quarter saw significant revenue contributions from specific deals like Raleigh Radiology and the expansion at Solus sites, which together brought in close to $500,000. This helped the company exceed typical first-quarter expectations.

Q: Are there any updates on FDA approvals for upcoming products like the 4.0 detection algorithm and heart health solutions?

A: Dana Brown mentioned that while the review process for the new detection algorithm is smooth, new cybersecurity requirements from the FDA are causing delays. The best-case scenario for approval is by the end of the calendar year. Similar timelines apply to the heart health solutions, pending further data and FDA review.

Q: What is the status of the ProFound cloud platform, and have there been any initial sales or deployments?

A: Dana Brown confirmed that the ProFound cloud is commercially available and actively being sold by the sales team. The first deal on this platform was secured in the second quarter, with more details expected in the next earnings call.

Q: How does seasonality affect ICAD's revenue, and has this changed with new sales strategies?

A: Dana Brown acknowledged that seasonality still affects revenue, primarily due to customer budget cycles and end-of-year purchasing behaviors. Despite new sales strategies, these factors continue to influence when deals are closed, often pushing significant activity to later in the year.

