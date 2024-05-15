Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges, Maintaining Resilience

Despite flat year-over-year revenue and supply chain hurdles, PBH achieves significant deleveraging and projects optimistic fiscal '25 outlook.

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Fiscal '24 revenue approximately flat year-over-year; Q4 revenue $277 million, down 2.9% organically.
  • Net Income: Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal '24 was $4.21, flat compared to the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated approximately $240 million in fiscal '24, consistent with expectations.
  • Gross Margin: Total company gross margin for fiscal '24 was 55.5%, slightly up from the previous year.
  • EBITDA: Lower than expected in Q4 due to reduced sales from supply chain issues.
  • Debt Leverage: Reduced to 2.8 times, the lowest year-end leverage ratio in company history.
  • International Revenue Growth: International segment grew by 11% excluding FX impacts.
  • E-commerce Growth: E-commerce sales grew by approximately 8% in fiscal '24, representing about 15% of total sales.
  • Outlook for Fiscal '25: Revenue projected between $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion; EPS expected to be $4.40 to $4.46.
Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc reported strong consumption growth for the year, exceeding the long-term target of 2% to 3%.
  • The company generated approximately $240 million in free cash flow as anticipated, enabling significant deleveraging to a leverage ratio of 2.8 times, the lowest in the company's history.
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc maintained a diverse supply chain with over 100 third-party suppliers, which has historically provided flexibility and resilience.
  • The company's portfolio remains resilient and well-positioned, benefiting from a broad range of leading brands across many categories.
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc continues to invest in efficient marketing and innovation, driving long-term growth for its leading brands.

Negative Points

  • Fourth quarter performance did not meet growth objectives, with revenue and adjusted EPS approximately flat compared to the prior year.
  • Supply chain pressures late in the fourth quarter prevented the company from fulfilling retailer orders, impacting both gross margin and EBITDA.
  • Significant disruptions in supply from Clear Eyes suppliers due to maintenance and quality improvements led to production limits expected to continue into the first half of the upcoming fiscal year.
  • The women's health products categories faced challenges, particularly with the Summer's Eve on-the-go offerings, although improving trends are beginning.
  • The company anticipates revenue and EPS outlook for the full year to be below long-term expectations due to ongoing supply chain headwinds.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the confidence in resolving some of the supply chain challenges by the second half?
A: Ronald Lombardi, CEO, expressed confidence in the recovery plan for the Clear Eyes suppliers, expecting stabilization and recovery in the second half of the fiscal year.

Q: Can you quantify the percentage point headwind to your top-line growth due to supply chain disruptions?
A: Christine Sacco, CFO, mentioned that supply chain disruptions represent about a one-point headwind to the year's revenue, with a greater impact expected in the first half.

Q: Are competitors facing similar supply chain issues in eye care, or is it just your brands?
A: Ronald Lombardi clarified that their suppliers for Clear Eyes are primarily exclusive to their brands, so competitors would be subject to different factors.

Q: What was the impact of supply chain issues on Q4 sales, and how did it compare to issues in the women's health categories?
A: Christine Sacco explained that the majority of the Q4 sales miss was related to eye care supply chain issues, significantly impacting revenue.

Q: How are you managing the gross margin impact from supply chain disruptions?
A: Christine Sacco noted that the gross margin impact was minimal in Q4, with fixed costs like warehousing slightly affecting margins due to reduced sales volume.

Q: What are your capital allocation priorities, especially regarding M&A and share repurchases?
A: Ronald Lombardi discussed maintaining flexibility in capital deployment, emphasizing investing in strategic brands and disciplined M&A, while Christine Sacco highlighted a $300 million multi-year share repurchase program, prioritizing offsetting share dilution and considering further buybacks as opportunistic.

