Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Achieved the second-best third quarter and nine-month performance in Ceres history, demonstrating strong operational execution.

Recorded significant increases in gross profit, up 41% from the previous year, and net income improved to $1 million from a negative $553,000 in Q3 2023.

Handled and traded 21.2 million bushels of grain and oilseed during the quarter, showcasing effective trading practices and network leverage.

Achieved record year-to-date soybean crush volumes and gross margins in the seed retail and processing segment, indicating robust operational efficiencies.

Advanced regenerative agriculture initiatives, partnering with major industry players like Trimex and Lavie Bio, enhancing environmental sustainability and supply chain solutions.

Negative Points

Revenue declined by 26% from the previous year, primarily due to fewer bushels merchandised.

Handled 23% less volume in the third quarter compared to last year, largely due to strategic divestments and higher inventory levels.

Experienced a decrease in supply chain service revenue by 22% this quarter, mainly due to the sale of the Port Colborne facility.

Net seed retail and processing margin decreased compared to Q3 of last year, partially due to divested seed distribution activities.

Despite overall growth, the company faces ongoing market volatility and geopolitical risks that could impact future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the key factors that contributed to the record financial results this quarter?

A: Carlos Paz, CEO: The record results were primarily driven by effective trading practices and strategic execution, despite handling 23% less volume due to higher inventory levels and strategic divestments. Additionally, record numbers in supply chain services, seed retail, and processing segments significantly contributed to the strong performance.

Q: How did the geopolitical risks impact the market and your operations this quarter?

A: Carlos Paz, CEO: Geopolitical risks, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, and increased hostilities between Iran and Israel, have heightened market volatility. However, our team's ability to navigate these uncertainties has allowed us to maintain robust operational performance.

Q: What are the financial highlights for this quarter compared to the same period last year?

A: Blake Amundson, CFO: This quarter, we saw a gross profit of $7.8 million, up 41% from last year, and a net income of $1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss last year. However, revenue declined by 26% due to fewer bushels merchandised.

Q: What strategic moves did Ceres make in terms of asset management this quarter?

A: Carlos Paz, CEO: This quarter, we strategically divested the Port Colborne facility to streamline our asset footprint and optimize operations, which is aligned with our broader strategy of maximizing the value of our network and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Q: Can you provide insights into the performance of the grain and oilseed volumes handled this quarter?

A: Carlos Paz, CEO: Despite a 23% decrease in volume handled, due to strategic decisions and market conditions, our grain segment saw a 17% increase in volumes at Farmers Elevator, attributed to strong operational foundations and partnerships, although Berthold Farmers Elevator experienced a 17% decrease due to higher farmer retention.

Q: What are the future outlook and strategic initiatives Ceres is focusing on for the upcoming quarters?

A: Carlos Paz, CEO: Looking ahead, we will focus on capitalizing on market opportunities in the Northern Hemisphere's planting season, maintaining high crush capacity utilization in the seed retail and processing segment, and advancing our regenerative agriculture initiatives with strategic partnerships to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.