VOXX International Corp (VOXX) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Amidst a tough fiscal year, VOXX International Corp (VOXX) outlines strategic initiatives and new ventures to bolster future performance.

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $469 million, down 12.2% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased by 80 basis points.
  • Operating Expenses: Improved by over 2%.
  • Non-Cash Impairment Charges: $14.2 million on intangibles.
  • Restructuring Expenses: $2.1 million.
  • Operating Loss: $44 million.
  • Net Loss Attributable to VOXX: $40.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $3.4 million, down $6.3 million from previous fiscal year.
  • Automotive Segment Sales: $142 million, down approximately 19%.
  • Consumer Segment Sales: $327 million, down roughly 8.7%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • VOXX International Corp (VOXX, Financial) has maintained and even increased the number of OEM customers over the past two years, indicating strong business relationships and market presence.
  • Despite challenges, VOXX International Corp (VOXX) has managed to maintain a leading position in the automotive aftermarket, holding 9 of the top 10 selling brands in remote start and security.
  • VOXX International Corp (VOXX) is launching new products in the consumer segment, including the Flexus sound systems and Klipsch Music City broadcast Bluetooth speakers, which are expected to drive growth and improve gross margins.
  • The formation of BioCenturion LLC, a joint venture for the Biometrics segment, aims to streamline operations and reduce financial burdens while still allowing VOXX International Corp (VOXX) to share in potential upsides.
  • VOXX International Corp (VOXX) has a strong focus on cutting costs and enhancing operational efficiency, planning to reduce overhead by an additional 5% to 10% without impacting customer service.

Negative Points

  • VOXX International Corp (VOXX) reported a significant operating loss of $44 million and a net loss attributable to VOXX of $40.9 million for the fiscal year.
  • The company experienced a decline in net sales by 12.2% year-over-year, indicating a challenging sales environment.
  • VOXX International Corp (VOXX) faced gross margin reductions and had to write down inventory, impacting profitability.
  • The company has decided to exit the rear-seat entertainment business with Stellantis due to unprofitable conditions and challenging market dynamics.
  • Consumer sentiment and economic indicators suggest a tough fiscal 2025 ahead, with continued inflation concerns and potential impacts on consumer spending and business operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of VOXX International's financial performance for fiscal 2024?
A: Patrick M. Lavelle, CEO & Director, reported that VOXX International faced a challenging fiscal year with net sales down 12.2% year-over-year at approximately $469 million. The company experienced an operating loss of $44 million and a net loss attributable to VOXX of $40.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was also down, showing a loss of $3.4 million.

Q: What are the major challenges VOXX International is facing, and how are they addressing them?
A: CEO Patrick M. Lavelle mentioned ongoing global economic challenges, including inflation and supply chain issues, similar to the previous year. The company plans to cut an additional 5% to 10% of its total overhead and is reviewing all products and programs to rightsize the company based on current projections.

Q: What specific steps is VOXX taking to improve its Automotive segment?
A: The Automotive segment sales declined by about 19%. VOXX is adjusting by reducing overhead and moving certain OEM manufacturing to Mexico. They also decided to exit the rear-seat entertainment business with Stellantis due to unprofitable conditions and are focusing on more profitable and consistent business areas.

Q: How is the Consumer segment performing, and what are the plans for this segment?
A: The Consumer segment saw a decline of 8.7% in net sales. VOXX plans to introduce new products like the Flexus sound systems and Klipsch Music City broadcast Bluetooth speakers, which are expected to generate strong growth and better gross margins. However, the overall retail environment remains challenging.

Q: Can you discuss the new joint venture, BioCenturion LLC, and its significance for VOXX?
A: CEO Patrick M. Lavelle explained that the joint venture between EyeLock and GalvanEyes Partners to form BioCenturion LLC aims to streamline operations and focus on profitability without the financial burden on VOXX. This move allows VOXX to share in potential upsides while focusing resources on its Automotive and Consumer segments.

Q: What are the financial strategies VOXX is implementing to navigate the current economic landscape?
A: Loriann Shelton, Senior VP, COO & CFO, highlighted efforts to strengthen the balance sheet, including reducing operating expenses, eliminating redundancies, and enhancing supply chain operations. The company is also focused on improving profitability by closely evaluating profitability by brand, product line, and customer.

Q: How does VOXX plan to handle inventory and operational challenges in the coming fiscal year?
A: Loriann Shelton mentioned that VOXX is working on lowering future working capital needs and has cleaned up inventory to position itself better for fiscal 2025. They are also automating more functions across departments to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.