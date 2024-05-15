Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Consolidated revenue increased by 6.7% compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group Inc for the quarter was $6.6 million, a significant increase from $0.04 per share last year to $0.28 per share this year.

Successful sale of the South Africa business added a financial benefit of $7.2 million.

Strong performance in the US and Canada markets, with revenue growth of 17% and 79% respectively.

Acquisition of the balance of Resource Plus US joint venture, enhancing full value capture for US operations.

Negative Points

Gross margin declined due to a mix shift to the remodeling business which has higher costs and lower margins.

South African business experienced a significant drop in gross margin by 910 basis points and a decline in revenue year-over-year.

EMEA and APAC segments reported revenue declines of 14.7% and 5.5% respectively.

The company is still facing challenges in international markets, impacting overall profitability.

Despite overall revenue growth, the company reported a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from $4.2 million in the previous year to $3.4 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the unexpected revenue increase this quarter despite the divestitures, and what might not carry over to the next quarter?

A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, explained that the core business in the US and Canada is growing significantly, which contributed to the revenue increase. He noted that while South Africa and China will not contribute to the next quarter's revenue, Brazil will still be included as its formal closing has not been announced yet.

Q: What is driving the quicker recovery of the remodeling business in the US and Canada?

A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, attributed the rapid recovery to pent-up demand and significant investments by clients in transforming their stores, which had been delayed previously. He expects this trend to continue, bolstered by new and existing clients increasing their activities.

Q: How do the gross margins in Brazil compare to those in the US and Canada, and what impact will the exit from Brazil have?

A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, stated that the gross margins in Brazil are lower than in the US and Canada. He anticipates that exiting the Brazilian market will positively impact the company's overall margin profile.

Q: What is SPAR Group's strategy regarding capital allocation, especially concerning acquisitions?

A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, outlined a three-tier strategy for capital allocation: supporting organic growth, pursuing accretive acquisitions to expand capabilities or enter new markets, and returning value to shareholders through mechanisms like share buybacks or dividends. He expressed a preference for larger acquisitions, given their potential impact compared to smaller ones.

Q: How has the strategic shift to focus more on the US and Canada been received by clients?

A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, reported positive feedback from clients regarding SPAR's focus on the US and Canada, noting that the company has not lost any clients due to this strategic shift. Clients have appreciated and supported the move, which has been seen as beneficial.

Q: What are the future expectations for the remodeling business segment?

A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, is optimistic about the remodeling business, expecting continued growth and expansion. He highlighted that both new and longstanding clients are increasing their remodeling activities, which should drive further success in this segment.

