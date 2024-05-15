SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Wins and Robust Growth in North America

Discover how SPAR Group Inc achieved significant revenue and net income increases, alongside strategic expansions in the US and Canada.

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Revenue: Increased by 6.7%.
  • Net Income: $6.6 million, with earnings per share of $0.28.
  • EBITDA: $10.1 million.
  • Gross Margin: Declined due to a 910 basis point drop in South Africa.
  • SG&A Expenses: Decreased by approximately $850,000, improving by 220 basis points as a percentage of revenue.
  • US Business Growth: Increased by 17%.
  • Canada Business Growth: Increased by 79%.
  • US Remodel Business Growth: Accelerated by 98%.
  • New Business Wins: Over $35 million in new business, including a multiyear deal worth over $12 million annually.
  • Cash Position: Strong with total worldwide liquidity at $21 million.
  • Operating Income: $9.6 million, including gains from sale of JVs of $7.2 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Consolidated revenue increased by 6.7% compared to the same period last year.
  • Net income attributable to SPAR Group Inc for the quarter was $6.6 million, a significant increase from $0.04 per share last year to $0.28 per share this year.
  • Successful sale of the South Africa business added a financial benefit of $7.2 million.
  • Strong performance in the US and Canada markets, with revenue growth of 17% and 79% respectively.
  • Acquisition of the balance of Resource Plus US joint venture, enhancing full value capture for US operations.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin declined due to a mix shift to the remodeling business which has higher costs and lower margins.
  • South African business experienced a significant drop in gross margin by 910 basis points and a decline in revenue year-over-year.
  • EMEA and APAC segments reported revenue declines of 14.7% and 5.5% respectively.
  • The company is still facing challenges in international markets, impacting overall profitability.
  • Despite overall revenue growth, the company reported a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from $4.2 million in the previous year to $3.4 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the unexpected revenue increase this quarter despite the divestitures, and what might not carry over to the next quarter?
A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, explained that the core business in the US and Canada is growing significantly, which contributed to the revenue increase. He noted that while South Africa and China will not contribute to the next quarter's revenue, Brazil will still be included as its formal closing has not been announced yet.

Q: What is driving the quicker recovery of the remodeling business in the US and Canada?
A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, attributed the rapid recovery to pent-up demand and significant investments by clients in transforming their stores, which had been delayed previously. He expects this trend to continue, bolstered by new and existing clients increasing their activities.

Q: How do the gross margins in Brazil compare to those in the US and Canada, and what impact will the exit from Brazil have?
A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, stated that the gross margins in Brazil are lower than in the US and Canada. He anticipates that exiting the Brazilian market will positively impact the company's overall margin profile.

Q: What is SPAR Group's strategy regarding capital allocation, especially concerning acquisitions?
A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, outlined a three-tier strategy for capital allocation: supporting organic growth, pursuing accretive acquisitions to expand capabilities or enter new markets, and returning value to shareholders through mechanisms like share buybacks or dividends. He expressed a preference for larger acquisitions, given their potential impact compared to smaller ones.

Q: How has the strategic shift to focus more on the US and Canada been received by clients?
A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, reported positive feedback from clients regarding SPAR's focus on the US and Canada, noting that the company has not lost any clients due to this strategic shift. Clients have appreciated and supported the move, which has been seen as beneficial.

Q: What are the future expectations for the remodeling business segment?
A: CEO, Michael Matacunas, is optimistic about the remodeling business, expecting continued growth and expansion. He highlighted that both new and longstanding clients are increasing their remodeling activities, which should drive further success in this segment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.