Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC, Financial) grew its total investment portfolio at fair value by 22% to $1.5 billion, demonstrating strong portfolio growth.

Pretax net investment income increased by 18% to $2.72 per share, showing improved profitability.

Dividends paid to shareholders increased by 10% to $2.24 per share, indicating a strong return to shareholders.

Generated a total shareholder return of 56% for the fiscal year, ranking among the top-performing public BDCs.

Strengthened balance sheet through capital markets activities, raising over $500 million and reducing regulatory leverage to 0.82 debt to equity.

Negative Points

Increased competition in the lower middle market has led to tightening spreads, which could impact future profitability.

Portfolio company exits generated a weighted average realized IRR of 16.5%, which, while strong, reflects potential volatility in exit outcomes.

The equity co-investment portfolio, while providing upside, represents a smaller portion of the total portfolio and may limit exposure to equity gains.

Nonaccrual loans increased, indicating potential credit issues within the portfolio that could affect future earnings.

Despite strong overall performance, the net asset value per share was flat compared to the prior quarter, showing no short-term growth in per-share asset value.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Bowen, you mentioned spreads tightening, which is certainly consistent with everything we're hearing across the space. When you look at the vintages of your portfolio, how much refinancing risk do you see going forward?

A: Bowen S. Diehl, President, CEO & Director of Capital Southwest Corporation, acknowledged the refinancing risks due to market strengthening and outperforming companies. He outlined defensive strategies such as proactive interest rate reductions and dividend recaps to manage these risks effectively.

Q: Could you give us some highlights on what caused the net realized loss this quarter?

A: Michael Scott Sarner, CFO, Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary & Treasurer of Capital Southwest Corporation, explained that the net realized loss was predominantly due to the dissolution of the I-45, which turned unrealized depreciation into a realized event.

Q: I wanted to ask about the mix of originations in the March quarter. It looks like the top 3 about $70 million or so in fundings were Consumer Products and Consumer Services. Can you update us on just how you're feeling about more cyclical industries?

A: Bowen S. Diehl discussed the company's approach to cyclical industries, emphasizing a consistent evaluation of economic sensitivity and leveraging companies according to potential economic volatility. He highlighted the robustness of their consumer-focused investments, backed by private equity firms with deep sector expertise.

Q: Has there been any impact to structure that you're seeing at this point? And is it any harder now to get the equity co-invest than in the past?

A: Bowen S. Diehl and Michael Scott Sarner addressed the competitive market's impact on deal structures and equity co-investments. They noted minimal changes in structures due to tight documentation and covenants in their market segment and discussed the dynamics influencing equity co-investment opportunities.

Q: On the downgrades and the risk ratings in the portfolio, it looks like it was primarily driven by the nonaccruals. Can you provide more color on the nonaccruals?

A: Bowen S. Diehl and Michael Scott Sarner elaborated on the specific challenges leading to nonaccruals, including issues with education partners and over-leveraged syndicated deals. They also discussed the proactive management strategies employed to address potential issues early.

Q: As you guys think about the internal management structure and the flexibility it provides, can you give us any thoughts on how you might be thinking about any potential partnership opportunities?

A: Michael Scott Sarner and Bowen S. Diehl discussed the potential for strategic partnerships and separately managed accounts as part of their growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of aligning these initiatives with long-term shareholder returns and leveraging their existing origination platform.

