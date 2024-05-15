Data Storage Corp (DTST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansions

Discover how DTST achieved significant revenue growth, profitability improvements, and strategic global expansions in the first quarter of 2024.

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 20% to $8.2 million in Q1 2024 from $6.9 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Profit: Rose 42%, with gross margin improving to 36% from 30%.
  • Net Income: Grew to $357,000 in Q1 2024 from $50,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $680,000 in Q1 2024 from $336,000 in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: Reported at $11.9 million as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

  • Data Storage Corp (DTST, Financial) reported a 20% increase in revenue to $8.2 million for Q1 2024, demonstrating strong business growth.
  • Gross profit increased by 42%, with the gross profit margin rising to 36% from 30%, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.
  • The company achieved profitability in Q1 and secured new high-profile contracts, including a significant deal with a multinational telecommunications company and a major U.S. insurance company.
  • Data Storage Corp (DTST) successfully expanded its international presence with the opening of a new office in London, enhancing its global market reach.
  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with over $11.9 million in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt, providing financial flexibility.

Negative Points

  • Despite revenue growth, the company faces challenges in maintaining consistent profit margins due to the lumpy nature of nonrecurring revenue from equipment and software sales.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by approximately 29% to $2.8 million, reflecting higher costs associated with business expansion and headcount growth.
  • The company's reliance on a few high-profile contracts and clients could pose risks if there are any disruptions or loss of these key contracts.
  • Data Storage Corp (DTST) is still in the process of consolidating its subsidiaries, which could lead to short-term operational challenges and integration risks.
  • While the company is exploring potential acquisitions to drive growth, finding suitable targets that align with its strategic goals and financial criteria has proven difficult.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you touch on maybe the pipeline of Fortune 500 customer opportunities and kind of scope expansion to date within your existing customer base?
A: Charles Piluso, Data Storage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer: Our pipeline today is around a total contract value of around $10.8 million. The average term is about 31 months. The recurring revenue in the pipeline is solid, focusing on subscription-based, which is crucial for stability. We also have work in process that's being installed, which will contribute to our revenue in the upcoming quarters.

Q: I wanted to maybe touch on one of the large deals you referenced this quarter. Can you elaborate on the scope of that project?
A: Charles Piluso, Data Storage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer: The project involves developing a custom disaster recovery solution that reduces tape usage and ensures multinational compliance. It's a significant amount of custom work tailored to the client's needs, which are substantial given their size and international operations.

Q: On annual recurring revenue (ARR), can you give us the dollar value of ARR as you exited the March quarter?
A: Christos Panagiotakos, Data Storage Corp - Chief Financial Officer: The ARR for the quarter was approximately $3.1 million booked in the quarter. Annually, this aligns with our target of $17-18 million.

: What are you doing from a corporate business development standpoint to increase the level of inbound inquiries converting into RFPs?
A: Charles Piluso, Data Storage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer: Our focus is on inbound marketing programs, search engine optimization, and maintaining high rankings on Google. We also rely on a strong business development team backed by a technical team to convert leads into business effectively.

Q: How does the opening of the new London office fit into your strategy for international expansion?
A: Charles Piluso, Data Storage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer: The London office is set to build a distribution channel focusing on distributors with clients who have IBM platforms. This is part of our strategy to increase our international footprint and serve a global clientele more effectively.

Q: Can you provide insights into your M&A strategy and what types of assets you are looking at?
A: Charles Piluso, Data Storage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer: Our M&A strategy focuses on finding companies that expand our distribution channel or offer unique products, particularly in cybersecurity. We look for opportunities that align with our growth strategy without compromising our financial stability.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.