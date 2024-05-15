Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

GSE Systems Inc (GVP, Financial) reported an increase in revenue to $11.3 million in Q1 2024, showing a sequential improvement from Q4 2023 and year-over-year growth.

The company's backlog increased to $37.7 million at the end of Q1 2024, up from $34.5 million at the end of the previous quarter, indicating potential future revenue.

GSE Systems Inc (GVP) achieved a higher gross profit margin of 28.5% in Q1 2024 compared to previous quarters, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

The Engineering Services division showed strong performance with revenues of $8.7 million, a significant increase both sequentially and year-over-year.

GSE Systems Inc (GVP) is actively engaging in new market opportunities, such as the supply of simulation technology to SMR programs in the UK, positioning the company at the forefront of emerging nuclear technologies.

Negative Points

Net loss reported for Q1 2024 was $2 million, although it showed improvement from the previous year, it still indicates financial challenges.

The Workforce Solutions division continues to face industry challenges, with lower revenues and orders compared to previous periods.

Despite improvements, the company still reported an adjusted EBITDA of negative $447,000 in Q1 2024, indicating ongoing operational challenges.

GSE Systems Inc (GVP) is still managing significant debt, with ongoing repayments scheduled into 2025, although plans are in place to become debt-free.

The company faces intense competition and a fragmented market in the staffing solutions sector, impacting the performance of the Workforce Solutions division.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share your strategy or some initial thoughts of where you'd like to direct the company? What are some of your positives you see and what do you want to improve?

A: Ravi Khanna, President and CEO, highlighted the company's deep expertise in engineering and plant-specific knowledge. He emphasized the integration of technology with these strengths to enhance service offerings. The focus is on digital upgrades for power plants, which require comprehensive solutions spanning procedures, engineering analysis, design analysis, and training impact assessment.

Q: You mentioned an SMR win in your remarks. Can you discuss the opportunity there? How long was that in the works? And are there more opportunities like this to be had?

A: Ravi Khanna explained that the SMR win involved high-fidelity modeling and digital twin technologies for advancing power plant designs, which has been in development for over a year. He expressed optimism about similar opportunities due to the company's capabilities in simulation and engineering simulation.

Q: Are there any more cost cuts to be had, considering the company has done a good job at streamlining to be more efficient?

A: Emmett Pepe, CFO, stated that while the company continuously evaluates its expenses, the focus is shifting towards improving efficiencies, which should naturally lead to cost savings. This approach is expected to enhance overall operational effectiveness.

Q: Can you give us an update on the debt still owed? What's the timeline on that, and is the company aiming to be debt-free in the future?

A: Emmett Pepe confirmed that the company is on track to be debt-free by May 2025, with plans to pay back the remaining $1.8 million starting in June 2024. The goal is to manage the business efficiently to avoid new debt, aligning with the company's growth strategies.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the increased revenue and orders in the first quarter?

A: Ravi Khanna attributed the increase to improved sales focus and investments in the business development team, which opened doors to new customers. He also mentioned that the engineering services division led the way in achieving these results.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges faced by the Workforce Solutions division?

A: Emmett Pepe discussed ongoing challenges in the Workforce Solutions division, including competitive pressures and changes in client demands for on-site services. The company is actively reviewing options to make this unit more efficient and aligned with current market conditions.

