Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Amidst revenue dips and strategic adjustments, Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) outlines plans for recovery and growth in the latest earnings call.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $6.8 million in Q1 2024, down from $7.6 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Domestic Recurring Billings: $4.6 million in Q1 2024, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.
  • Equipment Revenue: $2.1 million in Q1 2024, compared to $2.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Profit: Decreased to $3.1 million in Q1 2024 from $4.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 45.6% in Q1 2024, down from 58% in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced to $6 million in Q1 2024 from $7 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Cash Burn Reduction: Decreased by $1.1 million or 41% year-over-year.
  • Domestic Installed Base: 907 XTRAC devices at end of Q1 2024, down from 923 at end of 2023.
  • Therapy Rx Device Installations: Grew from 92 at end of 2023 to 104 by March 31, 2024.
  • International Revenue: Accounts for approximately 30% to 35% of total revenue.
  • Common Shares Outstanding: 35,060,920 as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN, Financial) has successfully expanded its DTC marketing, leading to over 500 patient appointments at a cost-effective rate, demonstrating effective patient acquisition strategies.
  • The company has strategically optimized its device placements, removing underperforming devices and reallocating them to higher potential clinics, which is expected to enhance device utilization and revenue.
  • Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) reported a smaller decline in gross domestic recurring billings compared to previous quarters, indicating potential stabilization and improvement in domestic revenue streams.
  • The company has continued to grow its installed base of therapy Rx devices, with an increase from 92 devices at the end of 2023 to 104 devices by March 31, 2024, showing progress in market penetration.
  • Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) has extended its exclusive distribution agreements in key international markets such as Korea, China, and Japan, which is expected to support sustained revenue contributions from these regions.

Negative Points

  • Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $6.8 million from $7.6 million in the same quarter the previous year, indicating a drop in overall earnings.
  • Gross profit margin declined to 45.6% in the first quarter of 2024 from 58% in the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to higher depreciation costs and material costs.
  • The company experienced a decrease in equipment revenue in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting challenges in equipment sales.
  • Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) reported a write-off of obsolete inventory assets, which could indicate issues with inventory management or product demand.
  • Despite strategic initiatives, the company still faces challenges in achieving profitability and positive cash flow, as indicated by the ongoing need to optimize device placements and control costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk about or identify the region of the country you're referencing in DTC, and then maybe give us a sense of the number of regions that you'll have in place by the end of '24?
A: (Dolev Rafaeli - President & CEO) We anticipate covering all regions by the end of the year, aiming for full deployment by the middle of the third quarter. Our DTC spend will increase based on efficiencies, maintaining cost per lead and appointment within target ranges. The investor deck online shows outcomes for the first quarter in the New York City area, one of the four areas we advertised. By the end of this year, we plan to be advertising in all regions.

Q: Could you provide an estimate of where XTRAC placements could be through Q2 and the end of the year, and the same with TheraClear?
A: (Dolev Rafaeli - President & CEO) We have an inventory of about 200 devices and aim to deploy all by the end of this year or early next year. This deployment is mostly with accounts that will use reimbursement. We are now seeing 65 new patients a week from 47 of the 104 accounts. The rest are still based on cash-paying patients. We focus on accounts that can utilize the devices effectively to ensure profitability for both parties.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in utilization for XTRAC and TheraClear, particularly how the funnel for new placements looks and the expected trends in utilization?
A: (Dolev Rafaeli - President & CEO) The biggest upside is in utilization. Placing more devices is feasible as we charge per use with no minimum charge. However, higher depreciation has been a challenge. We focus on repositioning assets before expanding the number of devices. We aim to improve utilization from $5,000 per device per quarter to about $7,500, which was the rate in 2019. This involves optimizing account performance and potentially removing devices from underperforming accounts.

Q: Could you elaborate on the strategies for new accounts and how they integrate into your funnel, especially concerning utilization trends?
A: (Dolev Rafaeli - President & CEO) Our strategy involves targeting existing XTRAC accounts and those owned by private equity groups, which typically have a clear utilization plan. We focus on accounts that previously had an excimer laser business, as they do not require building from scratch. We provide technology, training, and reimbursement support to these accounts, which helps in quickly ramping up their operations.

Q: What are your expectations for the financial performance and operational adjustments through the next quarters?
A: (Dolev Rafaeli - President & CEO) We are focused on improving financial performance by increasing device utilization and optimizing our account base. This includes removing devices from underperforming accounts and placing them in more promising ones. We also aim to fully utilize our inventory of devices without additional expenditure, ensuring efficient use of resources and improving profitability.

Q: How do you plan to manage the challenges associated with higher depreciation costs and the impact on profitability?
A: (Dolev Rafaeli - President & CEO) Managing depreciation costs is crucial for our profitability. We are addressing this by repositioning our assets to ensure higher utilization rates before considering expanding our device inventory. This strategy is intended to maximize revenue per device and reduce the financial impact of depreciation, aligning our operational efforts with financial health.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.