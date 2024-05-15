Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Spruce Power Holding Corp (SPRU, Financial) has seen positive cash generation from its core solar business, benefiting from 2023 M&A activities and greater scale.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with abundant liquidity, positioning it well to capitalize on investment opportunities in the residential solar market.

Spruce Power Holding Corp (SPRU) has a comprehensive and mature servicing technology platform, providing a competitive advantage in consolidating residential solar assets.

The company's servicing platform, Spruce Pro, has shown early indications of outpacing initial expectations, suggesting potential for significant growth in servicing third-party solar assets.

Spruce Power Holding Corp (SPRU) has a disciplined capital allocation strategy, ensuring investments are made in high-return opportunities, enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Negative Points

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter, indicating challenges in achieving profitability.

Legal proceedings related to Legacy XL Fleet have impacted financials, although they are diminishing, they required a significant settlement payment.

First quarter operating expenses increased due to timing considerations and accrued expenses, reflecting potential volatility in financial management.

The bid-ask spread in M&A activities is widening, which could delay potential acquisitions and impact growth strategy execution.

Despite a strong cash position, the company chose not to repurchase any shares in the first quarter, which may raise concerns about its view on stock value or future cash needs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I've noticed in your Q1 results that you did not repurchase any shares in the first three months. So just would like to understand if there's any reason why the company was not proactive there.

A: Christopher Hayes - Spruce Power Holding Corp - CEO and Board Member: Our focus is to build a long-term durable business and we think to be a dominant operator of solar assets over the long term and to reach greater scale. We are seeing compelling opportunities at compelling prices. And to execute, we need capital. And we think that is a great element of this business and it's driving M&A flow from an origination perspective into the business.

Q: Could you dig a bit deeper into your servicing platform to help us understand those competitive advantages and in particular, if this could help to drive your revenues outside the PPAs and SLAs going forward?

A: Christopher Hayes - Spruce Power Holding Corp - CEO and Board Member: We've been building this over seven years, and we're doing it while managing our existing portfolio. This is a full wrapped service, completely integrated, technology services start to finish, and we are not aware of a more comprehensive offering than ours. Having the ability to leverage our fixed costs makes this a very interesting business opportunity for us, and that's one of the reasons we're pursuing it in a capital-light manner.

Q: Do you see the pace of M&A changing going forward within your core TPO asset? And how does the bid-ask spread look today as you review deals?

A: Christopher Hayes - Spruce Power Holding Corp - CEO and Board Member: We are seeing a widening spread between bid and ask. There is all sorts of chaos and opportunity across the space. As a pure play and one of the largest third-party owners, we think that is a great business model. We are a great buyer. At the right price, we will be disciplined. I would love to announce a deal tomorrow, but we are going to be super disciplined and wait for the right opportunity and IRRs to come our way and then execute aggressively.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.