Q1 2024 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

J.B. Elliott - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Enthusiast Gaming first quarter 2024 results conference call. I'm J.B. Elliott, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. With me today is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Montgomery, and Chief Financial Officer, Felicia DellaFortuna. We'll begin with some prepared remarks and then open the floor to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially