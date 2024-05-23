Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $333.52 each, totaling $1,334,080.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc specializes in cybersecurity technology, providing cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection. The company's platform offers a range of products that include advanced threat detection, cyber attack response, and proactive risk mitigation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,123 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $83.44 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 910.36, significantly above both the industry median of 27.05 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's stock is estimated at $343.14, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

