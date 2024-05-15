May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss BurgerFi International's financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2024. Joining us today are Carl Bachmann, CEO; Chris Jones, CFO. Following their remarks, we'll open the lines for your questions.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements related to partner Pfizer estimates of its future business outlook, including telco revenue, store openings, costs, restaurant level profit margins, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures among others.



What does he say Mr. only committed if it can be identified by words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, bank's, intends, plans predicts projects will be will continue, will likely result in similar expression. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results to differ