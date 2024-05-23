BNP Paribas's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at BNP Paribas's Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health

BNP Paribas (BNPQY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $2.49 per share, payable on 2024-06-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into BNP Paribas's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does BNP Paribas Do?

The merger of Banque Nationale de Paris and Paribas in 2000 birthed BNP Paribas, now the largest publicly traded bank in France. With operations spanning approximately 80 countries, BNP Paribas prioritizes France, Italy, and Belgium as its core markets.

1791046439028289536.png

A Glimpse at BNP Paribas's Dividend History

Since 2021, BNP Paribas has upheld a reliable dividend payment schedule, distributing dividends annually. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1791046457952989184.png

Breaking Down BNP Paribas's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, BNP Paribas boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.42% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.41%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. The 5-year yield on cost for BNP Paribas stock stands at approximately 5.42%.

1791046477318090752.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of BNP Paribas's dividends, it's crucial to consider the dividend payout ratio. As of 2024-03-31, the ratio stands at 0.54, suggesting a balanced approach between distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth and stability. BNP Paribas's profitability rank is currently 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability, supported by a decade of consistent positive net income.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

BNP Paribas's future dividend sustainability is also dependent on its growth metrics. With a growth rank of 6 out of 10, the outlook appears stable. The bank's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate have shown an average annual increase of 5.90%, albeit slightly underperforming against global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also reflect a competitive stance in earnings growth, vital for long-term dividend sustainability.

Conclusion: Evaluating BNP Paribas's Dividend Prospects

Considering BNP Paribas's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend yield, and a prudent payout ratio, the bank appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions. Investors should also consider the bank's solid profitability metrics and growth prospects when evaluating its stock for investment. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover more high-yield opportunities.

