Q1 2024 Biesse SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the conference call (technical difficulty) Board of Directors. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Nicola Sautto, Group CFO of Biesse. Please go ahead, sir.



Nicola Sautto - Biesse SpA - CFO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and thanks for your time. Here with me there is Sandro Vitale, our Chief of Strategy. Before moving to the number, I would like to present to you the worldwide presence of the group, Biesse. We are more than 4,300 employees around the world. The majority -- the roughly 50%, 51% is outside Italy. We are present in 22 countries with the 3 major regions with industrial manufacturing area. One in Italy, one in India, and one in Thailand.



Just a quick overview on the market situation. We experienced in the last three months, some difficulties in terms of order and revenues, and this is more or less in line on the performance of the market. We have some numbers from Ucimu that stated