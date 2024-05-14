Q1 2024 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GARO interim report first quarter 2024 call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand this conference over to our host, Patrik Andersson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Patrik Andersson - Garo AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's Quarter 1, 2024. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present our financial performance.



Next slide, please. Let's start with an introduction. GARO is a company founded in 1939 that develops, manufacture and sell innovative products and systems for electrical installation and their own brand in the European markets. Developing products that are at the forefront, has always been a significant aspects of our success. Our focus is developing user friendly and safe products with a modern design and a long service life.



There is market demand of -- for products and solutions to assist in establishing a fossil-free