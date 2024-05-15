Q1 2024 Bilfinger SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Bettina Schneider - Bilfinger SE - Senior Vice President Group Treasury & Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bilfinger's first quarter 2024 webcast. My name is Bettina Schneider, and I'm here together with Thomas Schulz, our group CEO; and Matti Jäkel, our group CFO.



With this, I hand over to Thomas.



Thomas Schulz - Bilfinger SE - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody. Let us start directly with our highlights for the quarter one 2024 for our Bilfinger Group, we had in orders received with [EUR1,144 million] and a book-to-bill of 1.05. So the quarter regarding the order intake was as we expected and normalized. Because last year, we had book-to-bill of 1.3 in extraordinary high growth in the quarter one 2023. Our revenue was up organically 3%. And the real highlight we more or less doubled the margin to