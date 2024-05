Q1 2024 Bilfinger SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Bettina Schneider - Bilfinger SE - Senior Vice President Group Treasury & Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bilfinger's first quarter 2024 webcast. My name is Bettina Schneider, and I'm here together with Thomas Schulz, our group CEO; and Matti Jäkel, our group CFO. Thank you for joining us so early today, so we can inform you in our Q1 numbers before we start our Annual General Meeting at 10:00 AM. And that the conference call is being recorded.



With this, I hand over to Thomas.



Thomas Schulz - Bilfinger SE - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody. Let us start directly with our highlights for the quarter one 2024 for our Bilfinger Group, we had in orders received with [EUR1,144 million] and a book-to-bill of 1.05. So the quarter regarding the order intake was as we expected and normalized. Because last year, we had book-to-bill of 1.3 in extraordinary high growth in the quarter one 2023. Our revenue was up organically 3%. And the real highlight we more or less doubled the margin to