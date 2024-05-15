May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Riskified's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Chett Mandel, Head of Investor Relations.
Chett Mandel - Riskified Ltd - IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Chett Mandel, Riskified Head of Investor Relations. We are hosting today's call to discuss Riskified's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The Participating on the call today are Eido Gal Riskified's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Aglika Dotcheva, Riskified Chief Financial Officer. We released our results for the first quarter of 2024 earlier today.
Our earnings materials, including a replay of today's webcast will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.riskofy.com. Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, business and financial goals, outlook as to revenues, gross profit margin, adjusted
Q1 2024 Riskified Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...