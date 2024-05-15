Q1 2024 Eneva SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Lino Lopes Cancado - Eneva SA - Chief Operations Officer - Statutory Director



Morning, everybody. Thank you for your attendance, and welcome to the earnings conference call for 2024 for Eneva. We will begin with slide 4, with the main highlights for the period. We started the year with another operationally strong quarter, with EBITDA reaching BRL1 billion, BRL89 million. This represents an increase of 13% vis a vis the first quarter '23, if we disregard the effect of the MtM of the trading company, which grew strongly in the first quarter of '23.



The cash flow, the operational cash flow reached its highest historical value because of our operations exceeding BRL1.1 billion for the first time. In addition, the results support the investment flow required to deliver our first growth cycle.



Now this significant result also contributed to controlling our leverage, which closed the year corridor while we have the scale and LN project Parnaiba V and AzulÃ£o 950 projects, the expressive cash generation of this quarter also contributed to controlling our leverage, which closed the quarter 4.1