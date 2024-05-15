Q1 2024 Avinger Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Avinger first quarter 2024 results call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Kreps. Sir, you may begin.



Matt Kreps - Darrow Associates Investor Relations - IR



Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. I'd like to welcome you to Avinger's first quarter 2024 conference call. Joining us today are Avinger's CEO, Jeff Soinski; and Principal Financial Officer, Nabeel Subainati. Earlier today, Avinger released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a copy of the release is posted on the Avinger website under Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be