Pascal Locher - MLP SE - Head of IR



Welcome to MLP's conference call to our results for the first quarter of 2024.



With me today is our CFO, Reinhard Loose, and he will guide you through the presentation. And of course, we are happy to take your questions after the presentation. So please go ahead, Reinhard.



Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Pascal, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



First of all, allow me to present the key facts from first three months of the financial year 2024 and bill pay is making good progress and we have enjoyed a successful start of the year. We increased total revenue of MAP group to towards EUR84 million in the first quarter, which represents a new high were particularly successful in the world's competent field, especially in wealth management and interest rate business with earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, of EUR37 million.



The MLP Group is right on track to meet our annual forecast. We reaffirm our planning to record EBIT of 100