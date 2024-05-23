Unveiling 3M Co (MMM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive into 3M Co's Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

3M Co (MMM, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 3.66% and an impressive three-month gain of 35.98%. Despite these gains, the company reports a significant Loss Per Share of 12.72. With these figures in mind, the question arises: is 3M Co modestly overvalued? This article aims to explore 3M Co's market valuation in detail, encouraging readers to delve into the comprehensive analysis that follows.

Company Overview

Founded in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, 3M Co has grown into a multinational conglomerate renowned for its extensive research and development capabilities. The company's innovative approach is evident across its diversified business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, and consumer products. With nearly half of its revenue generated from international markets, 3M Co plays a critical role in various industries worldwide. The stock is currently priced at $104.95, standing above the GF Value of $94.42, which suggests a potential overvaluation.

1791114047601668096.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated by GuruFocus to estimate the fair trading value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. According to our valuation, 3M Co is considered modestly overvalued. The GF Value suggests that the stock should ideally trade at $94.42, whereas its current price is $104.95. This discrepancy indicates that the stock might not yield as high returns in the future compared to its intrinsic growth.

1791114021055918080.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Hence, evaluating the financial health of 3M Co is crucial. The company's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.5, which is relatively moderate within the industry. GuruFocus ranks 3M Co's overall financial strength at 4 out of 10, indicating concerns regarding its financial robustness.

1791114067843379200.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite its extensive history, 3M Co's current profitability poses questions, with an operating margin of -26.94%, ranking lower than 92.34% of its industry peers. The company's revenue was $32.70 billion over the past twelve months, yet the growth metrics have been underwhelming. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 2.2%, placing it in a weaker position relative to competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An essential aspect of assessing a company's profitability is comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For 3M Co, the ROIC is significantly below its WACC (-15.28 vs. 9.51), indicating that the company is not generating adequate returns on its investments.

1791114087539830784.png

Conclusion

Considering the current market price, financial health, and profitability metrics, 3M Co appears to be modestly overvalued. Potential investors should exercise caution and consider these factors thoroughly. For a deeper understanding of 3M Co's financials, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.