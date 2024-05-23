Unveiling Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-Depth Analysis of Martin Marietta Materials' Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 3.35%, yet it has gained 11.02% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 33.75, investors might wonder if the stock is overvalued. This analysis aims to explore whether Martin Marietta Materials, currently priced at $592.18 per share with a market cap of $36.50 billion, is justifiably valued.

Company Overview

Martin Marietta Materials is a leading U.S. producer of construction aggregates like crushed stone, sand, and gravel, pivotal in the infrastructure sector. In 2023, the company sold 199 million tons of aggregates predominantly in key markets such as Texas, Colorado, and North Carolina. Besides aggregates, Martin Marietta Materials produces cement in Texas and utilizes its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. The company also operates a magnesia specialties business, producing chemical products and dolomitic lime.

1791114330582970368.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Martin Marietta Materials, the GF Value is set at $475.95, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued given its current trading price. This valuation indicates that the stock's future return might lag behind the company's business growth due to its current premium pricing.

1791114307879202816.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Martin Marietta Materials holds a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which is commendable within the industry. The company's overall financial strength is rated 7 out of 10, indicating a robust financial position.

1791114350958899200.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Martin Marietta Materials has shown remarkable profitability with an operating margin of 42.74%, ranking it higher than 99.22% of its industry peers. The company's consistent profitability and a strong growth rate of 12.9% in annual revenue over the past three years highlight its efficiency and market command.

Investment Returns: ROIC vs. WACC

A critical measure of investment returns is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Martin Marietta Materials has an ROIC of 16.11%, surpassing its WACC of 11.26%, which indicates effective management and value creation for shareholders.

1791114368503672832.png

Conclusion

While Martin Marietta Materials (MLM, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on the GF Value, its strong financial health, exceptional profitability, and effective capital management suggest it remains an attractive investment for those looking at long-term value creation. Investors interested in further details about Martin Marietta Materials can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.