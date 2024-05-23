Unveiling United Rentals (URI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Analysis of United Rentals Inc (URI) Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today, United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial) experienced a slight decline in its stock price by 3.4%, yet it has gained 8.04% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 36.89, investors might wonder if the current stock price reflects the company's intrinsic value. Is United Rentals (URI) modestly overvalued? This article delves into the company's financials and market performance to provide a clear valuation analysis.

Company Overview

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, holding an approximate 17% market share in a highly fragmented industry within the United States and Canada. Since its IPO in 1997, United Rentals has expanded through numerous acquisitions, now offering a diverse fleet valued at $21 billion. The company primarily serves the general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction sectors. With a current stock price of $688.14 and a GF Value of $533.48, an analysis of its valuation is pertinent.

1791114327101698048.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. For United Rentals, the GF Value suggests that the stock might be modestly overvalued, with the current price standing above the estimated fair value of $533.48. This discrepancy indicates potential lower future returns relative to the company's business growth.

1791114304506982400.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. United Rentals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is lower than 94.91% of its peers in the Business Services industry. This could indicate a higher risk in terms of debt management. The company's financial strength, rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, suggests it is fair but requires cautious assessment by potential investors.

1791114346311610368.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

United Rentals has demonstrated strong profitability, with an operating margin of 27.3%, ranking better than 92.43% of its industry peers. The company's profitability score is a robust 10 out of 10. Additionally, its 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 81.55% of companies in the Business Services sector. Such metrics suggest that United Rentals is not only growing but also efficiently managing its profits.

Investment Considerations

When evaluating an investment, comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. United Rentals' ROIC over the past 12 months stands at 12.5, slightly below its WACC of 12.71, indicating a potential concern in value creation relative to the capital cost.

1791114363684417536.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, while United Rentals (URI, Financial) showcases strong profitability and growth, its current market price slightly above its intrinsic value suggests it is modestly overvalued. Investors should consider this along with the company's financial strength and debt levels when making investment decisions. For a deeper dive into United Rentals' financials, visit United Rentals' 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns at reduced risk, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.