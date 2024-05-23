Recent fluctuations in Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL, Financial)'s stock price, which currently stands at $222.78, reflect a daily loss of 4.21% and a three-month decline of 8.96%. Despite these dips, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at 8.52. This analysis seeks to determine whether CRL's stock is modestly undervalued and if it presents a worthwhile investment opportunity based on its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Founded in 1947, Charles River Laboratories International is a frontrunner in drug discovery and development services. The company excels in providing essential research models and services for preclinical studies globally, particularly through its research model & services segment. Additionally, its discovery & safety assessment and manufacturing support segments play critical roles in early drug development processes and biologics testing services, respectively. This comprehensive approach to drug development makes CRL a pivotal player in the medical research industry.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus reflecting past performance, and projected future business performance. For Charles River Laboratories International, the GF Value is set at $248.31, suggesting that the stock is currently modestly undervalued. This valuation indicates potential for a higher future return relative to the company's business growth, assuming the market corrects the underpricing.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Charles River Laboratories International's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.11, which is lower than most of its industry peers. Despite this, the company maintains a fair balance sheet strength, with a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Charles River Laboratories International has consistently demonstrated strong profitability, with an operating margin of 13.99%, ranking higher than 78.38% of its industry counterparts. The company has also shown commendable growth, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforming 65.35% of competitors in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. Currently, CRL's ROIC is 6.49%, which is below its WACC of 11.98%, indicating that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments relative to its capital costs.

Conclusion

In summary, while Charles River Laboratories International (CRL, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on current market prices and GF Value, potential investors should consider both financial strength and profitability metrics. The company's strong market position and growth prospects may compensate for its current financial leverage risks. For a deeper dive into CRL's financials, consider reviewing its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.