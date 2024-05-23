Unveiling Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Value of AMD in Today's Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 1.92%, despite a 3-month loss of -6.19%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.68, investors and analysts are keen to determine if the stock, priced at $162.74, is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value of $115.55. This analysis delves into whether AMD's current market price justifies its financial metrics and growth prospects.

Company Overview

Advanced Micro Devices designs essential digital semiconductors for various markets, including PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, and automotive applications. Known for its CPUs and GPUs, AMD has expanded its technology portfolio by acquiring Xilinx in 2022, enhancing its capabilities in the data center and automotive sectors. This strategic move aims to diversify AMD's business and augment its market share in crucial end markets. With a market cap of $263 billion and sales reaching $22.80 billion, AMD is a significant player in the semiconductor industry.

1791114292565798912.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this valuation method, if a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value, it may suggest that the stock is overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns.

For Advanced Micro Devices, the current stock price of $162.74 substantially exceeds the GF Value of $115.55, suggesting that the stock might be significantly overvalued. This disparity could indicate that the long-term return on AMD's stock might be lower than its future business growth.

1791114274605789184.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Advanced Micro Devices' financial strength is crucial for long-term investment considerations. The company has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.01, ranking it better than 51.66% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. This ratio, along with a strong overall financial strength rating of 9 out of 10, highlights AMD's ability to manage its debts effectively.

1791114311951872000.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

AMD has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a current operating margin of 2.55%. Its 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 19.9% is impressive, ranking better than 77.81% of its competitors. This solid growth trajectory indicates AMD's potential to create value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable and sustainable.

Investment Considerations: ROIC vs. WACC

An essential aspect of assessing a company's profitability is comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). AMD's ROIC is currently 1.65, significantly lower than its WACC of 16.48, suggesting that the company may not be generating adequate returns relative to its capital costs.

1791114331975479296.png

Conclusion

While Advanced Micro Devices exhibits strong financial health and solid growth prospects, its current market valuation significantly exceeds the GF Value, indicating potential overvaluation. Investors should consider this analysis to make informed decisions. For more detailed financial insights on AMD, visit the AMD 30-Year Financials.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.