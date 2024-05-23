Unveiling The Trade Desk (TTD)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Examination of The Trade Desk's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 4.26% and a three-month gain of 6.03%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.4. This prompts a crucial question: Is the stock fairly valued? To answer this, we delve into a detailed valuation analysis of The Trade Desk, encouraging readers to explore the intricate dynamics of its market valuation.

Company Introduction

The Trade Desk provides a cutting-edge self-service platform for advertisers and ad agencies to programmatically purchase digital ad inventory across various devices. With a focus on data-driven optimization, the company's platform is a pivotal player in the digital advertising industry, known as a demand-side platform. Currently, The Trade Desk's stock is trading at $94.1 per share, closely aligning with its GF Value of $93.94, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. Let's explore the financial intricacies that lead to this valuation.

1791114680111099904.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For The Trade Desk, the GF Value suggests a fair valuation, meaning the stock price should hover around this value under normal market conditions. If the price significantly deviates from this value, it might indicate that the stock is either overvalued or undervalued, affecting potential future returns.

1791114659244437504.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. The Trade Desk boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.97, outperforming 61.25% of its industry peers. This favorable ratio, coupled with a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, underscores The Trade Desk's solid financial footing.

1791114698847055872.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

The Trade Desk has consistently demonstrated strong profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 12.29% that ranks well above industry averages. Additionally, the company's growth trajectory remains robust, with an average annual revenue growth of 31.6%, significantly outpacing industry standards.

Valuable Metrics: ROIC vs. WACC

A critical assessment of The Trade Desk's value creation is the comparison of its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). With an ROIC of 16.38% surpassing the WACC of 8.95%, The Trade Desk effectively generates value well above its capital costs, highlighting its financial efficacy.

1791114720737128448.png

Conclusion

Overall, The Trade Desk (TTD, Financial) is fairly valued at its current market price, reflecting its robust financial health and strong profitability. The company's growth prospects are promising, making it a compelling consideration for potential investors. For a deeper insight into The Trade Desk's financials, review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.