Unveiling New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Its Intrinsic Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.25%, contributing to a 3-month decline of 7.8%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.9, investors are prompted to question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This analysis delves into the valuation of EDU to provide a clearer picture.

Company Overview

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU, Financial), a leading private education provider in China, has undergone significant changes following the regulatory crackdown in 2021. Previously, K-9 academic after-school tutoring constituted 50%-60% of its revenue. Post-regulation, the company shifted focus towards nonacademic tutoring, intelligent learning systems, and devices, while maintaining its high school and overseas-related test preparation and consulting business. New Oriental also owns 55% of East Buy, a top player in livestreaming e-commerce. Currently, the stock trades at $83.53, with a market cap of $14.20 billion, juxtaposed against a GF Value of $60.76, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

1791114805386571776.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts. When the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value line, it indicates an overvaluation, suggesting that the stock's future returns might be below its business growth potential. Conversely, a price below the GF Value could indicate undervaluation, promising higher future returns. For New Oriental Education & Technology Group, the current price significantly exceeds the GF Value, highlighting its overvalued status.

1791114787451727872.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. New Oriental Education & Technology Group boasts a strong financial position with a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.1, ranking better than 72.9% of peers in the education sector. This robust financial health, scored 8 out of 10, supports the company's capacity to sustain its operations and growth without undue leverage.

1791114823346581504.png

Profitability and Growth Perspectives

The profitability of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, with an operating margin of 9.61%, is fairly strong, reflecting its efficient operational management. However, the company's growth metrics present concerns. The 3-year average revenue and EBITDA growth rates are lower than the majority of its industry counterparts, indicating potential challenges in scaling the business amidst a competitive and regulatory challenging environment.

Moreover, the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 8.24 surpasses its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 6.1, suggesting that it is generating value above its cost of capital, a positive indicator for potential investors.

1791114841612775424.png

Conclusion

While New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial) showcases strong financial health and fair profitability, its current market price significantly above its GF Value suggests it is overvalued. Potential investors should be cautious, considering the stock's price premium and growth challenges. For more detailed financial insights, explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.