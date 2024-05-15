Q2 2024 TUI AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Nicola Gehrt - TUI AG - IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to TUI's second quarter results presentation here in London. My name is Nicola, and I'm here on stage with our CEO, Sebastian Ebel; and our CFO, Mathias Kiep. They will present the second quarter results, which I think are a strong set of numbers. We will give an update on the trading and as well as our outlook expectations before we then conclude with the update on our strategic transformation. As always, afterwards, you will have the opportunity to ask some questions.



And with that, Sebastian, the floor is yours.



Sebastian Ebel - TUI AG - CEO



Thank you. Thank you. So my voice is a little bit -- I don't know what the right word is. I haven't been to the pub yesterday, but it's the effect of a flu, but I'm well again. So welcome from my side as well. Happy to be here to talk about the progress of TUI. And you see us all in a good mood. The presentation will be very similar to what you are used to it.



I will give a summary of the highlights. Mathias will go into the