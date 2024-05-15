Full Year 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT

Yves Marie Guillemot - Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Our financial year '24 confirms results confirm the Ubisoft is back on track on its profitable growth trajectory with record annual and Q4 net bookings, operating income and cash flow from operations in line with our targets.



This year marked a pivotal first step in our turnaround, showcasing solid performance and the first benefits of our transformational toward a more balanced and recurring business model, once, supported by multiple revenue streams. They also demonstrated the strength and value of our key assets, including our talented global teams, a diversified portfolio of high-quality franchises, which drove our back-catalog revenues to all-time highs.



Passionate communities of funds across our franchises, cutting-edge proprietary technologies and a unique position in the gaming industry that enabled us to sign profitable B2B partnerships. At the same time, we continue to adapt to a fast-changing industry and made further