Cisco's Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations But Shares Dip Amid Cautious Outlook

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cisco (CSCO, Financial) experienced a decline in its stock price, falling modestly despite surpassing third-quarter expectations and providing a positive revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. This follows a challenging second quarter, where extended timelines for inventory deployment led to conservative future guidance. The recent quarter, however, showed signs of recovery with management indicating progress in inventory management and demand stabilization.

Despite the initial positive reaction from investors, Cisco's stock retreated from its initial gains. CEO Charles Robbins highlighted ongoing cautious spending by customers due to tight IT budgets, which has influenced Cisco’s conservative guidance in the past and continues to temper investor enthusiasm.

  • Cisco reported an adjusted EPS of $0.88, outperforming its forecast range of $0.84-0.86, and revenues of $12.7 billion, exceeding the expected $12.1-12.3 billion. Year-over-year, revenues fell by 12.8%, but showed no sequential decline, marking a significant improvement.
  • Product orders grew 2% year-over-year, driven by strong performances in data center and campus switching, as well as in the Security and Collaboration sectors. The $28 billion acquisition of Splunk contributed positively, though excluding this, orders were flat.
  • The adoption of AI technology is promoting stability in the industry, with Cisco expecting to achieve $1.0 billion in AI product orders by FY25, supported by increased demand from major hyperscalers.
  • For Q4, Cisco anticipates adjusted EPS between $0.84 and $0.86 and projects revenues between $13.4 and $13.6 billion. The company expects improvements in the U.S. public sector demand and stable to increasing win rates.

Ultimately, while Cisco has shown improvement from the previous quarter and demonstrated resilience in its operations, the broader economic conditions and cautious IT spending continue to influence investor sentiment.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.