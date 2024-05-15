Director Steven Kohlhagen Sells Shares of AMETEK Inc (AME)

On May 15, 2024, Steven Kohlhagen, a director at AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial), sold 1,470 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 9,945 shares, with no recorded purchases.

AMETEK Inc, a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, operates in two segments: Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group. The company designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets.

Shares of AMETEK Inc were trading at $170.2 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $39.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.67, indicating a valuation higher than both the industry median of 23.38 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of AMETEK Inc is $165.04, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

The insider transaction history for AMETEK Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 16 insider sells recorded during the same period.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at AMETEK Inc, reflecting a consistent pattern of stock disposals by company insiders over the past year.

