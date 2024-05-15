Q1 2024 SFC Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Peter Podesser - SFC Energy AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, again, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us and taking the time. Welcome to the presentation of our first quarter results showing a very good start into the year. Together with Daniel s as always, we will try to give you a good overview on, let's say, the business and the financial performance as well as the outlook. And after this, we hopefully will receive a number of questions and also your comments to be answered.



Looking at it where we are, yeah, we have a strong start into the year and strong. I think in a number of aspects, if you look back what has been accomplished, we have a significant, let's say, revenue increased 46% year on year to last year's Q1. At the same time, we are seeing a again a significant improvement and lift in profitability.



Adjusted EBITDA -- at 12.2% first quarter last year or 13% approximately at the end of the year, up to more than 22% here in the first three months. And I'd say accordingly, also a big jump on EBIT here from a to more than