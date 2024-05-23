Michael Cho, Chief Strategy Officer of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA, Financial), sold 1,657 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,657 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA, Financial) specializes in the production of marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies. Its products include thermal barcode label and receipt printers, RFID smart label printers/encoders/fixed & handheld readers/antennas, and card and kiosk printers that are used by businesses globally.

On the day of the sale, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp were priced at $320.51. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $16.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 63.75, significantly above both the industry median of 23.605 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Zebra Technologies Corp is calculated at $247.15, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The valuation metrics indicate a premium pricing compared to historical and industry averages. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 5 insider sells at Zebra Technologies Corp. This recent transaction by the insider follows a trend where the number of insider sales is closely matched with the number of buys, reflecting a balanced insider sentiment towards the stock’s current valuation and future prospects.

