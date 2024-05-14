Q1 2024 Eckert & Ziegler SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / NTS GMT

Harald Hasselmann - Eckert & Ziegler SE - Chairman of the Executive Board, Segment Medical



Hello, everybody. This is Harald Hasselmann speaking. It's a lovely weather in Berlin. The sun is shining, and I welcome everybody to today's telco or Teams call in order to present Q1 results. You have received earlier this month, end of April already a short-term notice because the results were pretty cute. And today morning we have also issued the full Q1 report, and I'm happy now to lead you through the presentation of the first quarter numbers, figures and results.



With me is [Olivier, Julia and Karleen] as usual, happy to support me and also take your questions later on if we are through the presentation. But you know, that is the usual disclaimer. You know, my colleagues, Jutta and Frank, no change in the pot.



Now this slide, which becomes busier and busier all the time we are together here. And the latest announcements was that Mariana Oncology was acquired by Novartis and had a bit big Novartis acquiring Mariana for $1 billion and plus further milestones. You see this in the middle of the