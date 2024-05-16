Copart Inc (CPRT) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Estimates, EPS Falls Short

Comprehensive Analysis of Copart's Latest Financial Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $1.13 billion for the quarter, up by 10.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.105 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.39, up 8.3% from the previous year, falling short of the estimated $0.41.
  • Net Income: Grew to $382.3 million, marking a 9.1% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: Rose to $525.5 million, an 8.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 4.4% to $437.2 million for the quarter.
On May 16, 2024, Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, which not only reflects a 10.3% increase year-over-year but also surpasses the analyst's expectation of $1.105 billion. However, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.39, slightly below the estimated $0.41.

About Copart Inc

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Copart operates a robust online salvage vehicle auction platform. With a presence in 11 countries, the company facilitates over 3.5 million vehicle transactions annually through its VB3 technology. Copart primarily serves vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, and used vehicle retailers, with a significant portion of its vehicle volume coming from auto insurance companies.

Financial Highlights and Operational Performance

For the quarter ending April 30, 2024, Copart's gross profit reached $525.5 million, marking an 8.7% increase from the previous year. The net income attributable to Copart Inc was $382.3 million, up by 9.1%. Over the nine months of the fiscal year, the company has seen a revenue increase of 10.3% to $3.17 billion, with net income growing by 16.9% to $1.04 billion.

The company's operational efficiency is evident from its service revenues, which saw an 11.7% rise to $946.63 million this quarter. However, vehicle sales only slightly increased by 3.5% to $180.63 million. Notably, the operating expenses surged by 14.5% due to higher yard operations and general administrative costs, which could be a point of concern if the trend continues.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

Copart's balance sheet as of April 30, 2024, shows a strong financial position with total assets amounting to $8.01 billion, compared to $6.74 billion on July 31, 2023. The increase in assets is supported by significant investments in held-to-maturity securities and a robust cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.09 billion. The company's stockholders' equity also saw a substantial increase, indicating a solid accumulation of retained earnings.

The cash flow statement reveals that Copart generated $1.03 billion from operating activities over the nine months, an increase from the previous year's $1.00 billion. However, the company's investing activities led to a net cash outflow, primarily due to heavy investments in property and equipment and held-to-maturity securities.

Market and Future Outlook

Despite the slight miss on EPS this quarter, Copart's overall financial health appears robust, with significant growth in revenue and net income. The company's strategic investments in technology and global expansion are likely to support its long-term growth. However, investors might want to keep an eye on the rising operating expenses and their potential impact on future profitability.

Copart is scheduled to discuss these results in more detail during their conference call on May 16, 2024. Interested parties can access the webcast through Copart's investor relations website.

For more detailed analysis and up-to-date information on Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial) and other investment opportunities, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Copart Inc for further details.

