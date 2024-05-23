Doximity Inc (DOCS) Surpasses Analyst Estimates with Strong Fiscal 2024 Earnings

Robust Revenue and Net Income Growth Highlighted in Latest Financial Report

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Reached $475.4 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $473.84 million.
  • Quarterly Revenue: Reported at $118.1 million, a 6% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $116.40 million.
  • Annual Net Income: Grew by 31% to $147.6 million, indicating strong profitability and operational efficiency.
  • Diluted EPS for the Year: Was $0.72, showing a significant increase from the previous year's $0.53 and surpassing the annual estimate of $0.68.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased by 37% year-over-year to $62.3 million for the quarter, reflecting robust cash generation capabilities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: For the fiscal year rose by 25% to $230.5 million, with margins expanding to 48.5% from 43.9%.
Article's Main Image

Doximity Inc (DOCS, Financial), a leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on May 16, 2024. The company reported significant growth in revenue and net income, surpassing analyst expectations. The detailed financial outcomes were disclosed in Doximity's 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Doximity Inc operates a cloud-based platform tailored for medical professionals in the United States. The platform facilitates collaboration among colleagues, secure patient care coordination, virtual patient visits, and access to the latest medical news and research. It also assists medical professionals in managing their careers efficiently.

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance Highlights

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Doximity reported revenues of $475.4 million, a 13% increase from the previous year's $419.1 million. This performance exceeded the estimated revenue of $473.84 million. Net income saw a substantial rise of 31% year-over-year, reaching $147.6 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA also grew by 25%, indicating a strong profitability margin.

The fourth quarter results were equally impressive with revenues of $118.1 million, up 6% from the prior year, and surpassing the quarterly estimate of $116.40 million. Net income for the quarter increased by 32% to $40.6 million. Both diluted net income per share and non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the quarter stood at $0.20 and $0.25, respectively, indicating robust earnings growth.

Key Financial Metrics and Achievements

Doximity's financial strength is further underscored by its operational cash flow, which increased by 37% year-over-year to $63.9 million in the fourth quarter. The company's free cash flow followed a similar trend, demonstrating effective capital management and operational efficiency.

The balance sheet remains solid with total assets of $1,079,374 thousand as of March 31, 2024. The company's liquidity position is also strong, evidenced by cash and cash equivalents of $96,785 thousand.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Doximity provided guidance for the fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2024, with revenue expectations between $119.5 million and $120.5 million and adjusted EBITDA between $55 million and $56 million. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $506 million and $518 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $238 million and $250 million.

In a strategic move to enhance shareholder value, Doximity's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of the company’s Class A common stock. This program reflects the company's confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

Conclusion

Doximity's fiscal 2024 performance highlights its ability to exceed market expectations and continue its growth trajectory in the digital healthcare space. With a strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing user engagement and operational efficiency, Doximity is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the industry and deliver value to its stakeholders.

For detailed insights and further information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full earnings report and financial statements available on Doximity's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Doximity Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.