May 15, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you very much for waiting. We will now begin Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group briefing on the financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Thank you very much for joining us today. I am [Nakao] from Investor Relations office, Financial Planning, and I will be your moderator today. First, Mr. Jun Togawa, Representative Corporate Executive, Senior Managing Corporate Executive and Group CFO, will give a presentation on the financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, for about 15 minutes, and then we will move on to the Q&A session.



The entire session is expected to take approximately 15 minutes. Before I begin, I would like to ask for your understanding. The presentation to follow may include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. However, all such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Now we would like to begin. Mr. Togawa, please begin your presentation.



Jun Togawa