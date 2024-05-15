Q1 2024 Aqua Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Aqua Metals first-quarter 2024 investor conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bob Meyers with Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.



Bob Meyers - Aqua Metals Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everybody, for joining. Earlier today, Aqua Metals issued a press release providing an operational update and discussing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. This release is available in the Investor Relations section on the company's website at aquaMetals.com. Hosting the call today are Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that during the call, management will be making forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's report on Form 10-Q filed today, May 15 for a summary of the forward-looking statements and the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could