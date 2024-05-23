Matthew Dolan, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial), sold 2,423 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 15,382 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. The technology aims to simplify and improve life for people with diabetes by providing real-time glucose readings, data trends, and alerts to help maintain balanced glucose levels.

On the date of the sale, shares of DexCom Inc were priced at $126.58. This valuation places the market cap of the company at approximately $52.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 85.10, which is above the industry median of 29.3.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DexCom Inc is estimated at $154.82 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The insider transaction history for DexCom Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 47 insider sales and no insider buys.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at DexCom Inc.

