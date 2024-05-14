On May 14, 2024, Natalie Derse, Chief Financial Officer of Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial), executed a sale of 169,535 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) specializes in cybersecurity, identity protection, and digital safety services. The company provides solutions to secure devices, identities, and digital privacy for individuals and businesses globally.

The shares were sold at a price of $24.31 each, resulting in a total amount of approximately $4,118,358.85. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 169,535 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale aligns with the overall insider transaction trend at Gen Digital Inc, which has seen minimal insider buying activity compared to selling over the same period.

As of the date of the sale, Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) holds a market cap of $16.18 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.75, slightly below the industry median of 27, indicating a competitive pricing compared to its peers.

The GF Value of Gen Digital Inc is estimated at $27.50 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, including its price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.