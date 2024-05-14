On May 14, 2024, Michael Szabados, Chief Operating Officer of NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of NetScout Systems Inc and has not purchased any shares.

NetScout Systems Inc, a provider of service assurance, troubleshooting, diagnostics, business analytics, and DDoS protection solutions, saw its shares trading at $20.41 on the day of the sale. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.49 billion.

The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been no insider buys but 10 insider sells over the past year. This pattern of transactions provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment towards the stock at current levels.

Regarding valuation, NetScout Systems Inc has a GF Value of $29.20, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in NetScout Systems Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.