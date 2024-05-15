Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS, Financial) secured a major capitalization milestone with a $33 million loan term sheet, enhancing financial flexibility for Phase one completion.

The company successfully raised additional equity to meet cash balance requirements, demonstrating strong support from key shareholders and partners.

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) established a strategic offtake agreement with 6K Energy, aiming to create a decarbonized supply chain for recycled battery materials.

The company's Sierra ARC facility has made significant progress, with the majority of the building uplift completed and equipment installation underway.

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) received recognition for its environmental efforts, being named top project winner in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program for 2024.

Negative Points

Despite progress, Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) reported an operating loss of $5.8 million for Q1 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company's net loss widened to approximately $5.8 million, or a negative $0.05 per share, compared to the previous year.

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $4.3 million, reflecting significant cash burn as the company ramps up operations.

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) is still in the process of securing a USDA loan guarantee, which has experienced delays, potentially impacting financial planning.

The company faces stringent cash balance requirements and standard covenants as part of the new loan agreement, which could limit financial flexibility.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more clarity on the market rate for the $33 million loan?

A: Stephen Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals, explained that the interest rates are high, with USDA loans around 9%, which is better than the current rate. The rate was determined after consulting with various lenders and experts, reflecting the market rate for the company's status.

Q: Are there any cash restrictions or issues with the covenants attached to the loan?

A: Stephen Cotton mentioned that the loan includes standard financial ratio covenants and manageable minimum cash requirements, which are typical for such agreements.

Q: What does the timing of the loan mean for the commissioning of the plant?

A: Stephen Cotton assured that the plant's build-out is progressing as planned, with key installations happening soon. The timing aligns well with the next phase of construction, ensuring smooth progress.

Q: When will 6K Energy start accepting materials from the plant, considering their facility opens in 2025?

A: Stephen Cotton clarified that 6K Energy is already receiving sample materials from Aqua Metals' pilot facility. Full-scale production and delivery will align with the opening of 6K Energy’s facility.

Q: Is the CapEx expectation for Phase one still within the $18 to $20 million range?

A: Stephen Cotton confirmed that the total CapEx for the project is about $30 million, with the loan covering the complete CapEx needs, including reimbursements for costs already incurred.

Q: Is additional equity capital being planned, or does the current cash and recent raise satisfy the loan conditions?

A: Judd Merrill, CFO of Aqua Metals, stated that the recent fundraising was designed to meet the loan conditions without needing further equity capital, minimizing dilution and meeting cash balance requirements.

