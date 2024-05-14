On May 14, 2024, Scott Romine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares.

Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial) specializes in retirement products and services, including annuities and investment management, catering to individual investors and institutions. The company's commitment to financial security for its clients underscores its operations.

On the date of the sale, shares of Jackson Financial Inc were priced at $74.86, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $5.77 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 2.00, which is below the industry median of 12.1.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Jackson Financial Inc is estimated at $23.82 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.14.

The insider transaction history for Jackson Financial Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

Investors and market watchers often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value. In the case of Jackson Financial Inc, the recent sales by the insider might draw attention due to the stock's current valuation metrics.

For more detailed information on Jackson Financial Inc's financials and insider transactions, interested parties are encouraged to review the official SEC filings.

