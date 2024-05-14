Q4 2024 Apollo Tyres Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. This is Mitul Shah from DAM Capital. On behalf of DAM Capital, I welcome you all for the Q4 and year ended March '24 earnings call of Apollo Tyres Limited.



From the management side, we have Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Neeraj Kanwar; CFO, Gaurav Kumar, and members of IR team. Without taking much time, I hand over to the call to Neeraj Sir for opening opening remarks, post which we can open the call for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Neeraj Kanwar - Apollo Tyres Ltd - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, my friends, and thank you for joining us today. I welcome you all to this post results quarter call and I'm pleased to provide we have an update on our company's performance and outlook. As you may be aware that Satish has decided to take early retirement and pursue his personal interest. It was an emotional moment for the organization yesterday, but we understand and respect his decision, we wish Satish, all the very best in his well-deserved retirement.



I would also